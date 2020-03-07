|
|
Patricia Frederking
PEORIA - Patricia C. Frederking of Davenport, IA, formerly of Peoria, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
A funeral Mass will be at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Kahl Home in Davenport. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the Christopher Reeves Foundation or Humility of Mary Housing.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport assisted with arrangements.
Patricia C. Best was born on December 12, 1930, in Peoria to Wilbert and Edna (Doran) Best. She married George H. Frederking Jr. in 1953. He passed in 2000.
Survivors are Terri (Paul) Reinartz, Bill (Donna Mandel) Frederking, Bob (Karen) Frederking, Barb (Tom) Teitgen, Chip (Laura) Frederking; her grandchildren; and a sister, Sr. Judy Best, SSND.
Full obit at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020