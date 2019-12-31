Home

Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
(309) 246-2465
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Lenz Memorial Home
823 5th Street
Lacon, IL 61540
Patricia Grieves


1927 - 2019
Patricia Grieves Obituary
Patricia Grieves
LACON - Patricia "Pat" Grieves, 92, of Middleton, Wis., formerly of Lacon and Chillicothe, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Milestone Assisted Living in Cross Plains, WI.
Born in Washburn, IL, on September 3, 1927, to the late Joseph and Gertrude Becker Molitor, she married James Taylor in 1948 and had two children. She later married John Crawford Grieves in 1982. John passed away in 1999.
She owned and operated Pat's Salon in Chillicothe for over 20 years and worked the scale house at Chillicothe Sand & Gravel for over 10 years. Pat was a member of the Legion Auxiliary Post #593 in Lacon and St. John's Angelican Church in Henry.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Jamie (John) Hallick of Black Earth, WI; grandchildren, Derek (Leanne) Howald of Chillicothe, Erick (Barb) Hallick of Shorewood, IL, James (Chulee) Hallick of Maple Bluff, WI, and Natalie Howald of Middleton, WI; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Trudy Howald.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020, processing from Lenz Memorial Home in Lacon at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Frank Dunaway officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at Lenz Memorial and burial will be in the Lacon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Lacon American Legion Auxiliary or St. John's Angelican Church and online condolences can be left at lenzmemorialhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
