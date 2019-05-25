|
Patricia "Patty" Hawkins
YATES CITY - Patricia "Patty" Hawkins, 69, of Joliet, formerly of Yates City, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Hawkins; sons, Carl (Sherry) Hawkins and David Hawkins; grandchildren, Jessica, Hailee, Olivia, Alexis and David Schooler; two sisters, Donna (Martin) Hinton and Peggy Harmon; five nephews; and several great-nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Royce and Clara (nee Keel) Harmon.
Patty was born on March 13, 1950, in Peoria, IL. She graduated from Yates High School, Class of 1968. She worked for Lincoln National Insurance Company, retiring in 2012. Patty enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, bowling, sewing and crafts. She was a girl scout and played the accordion.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Services entrusted to Calrson-Holmquist-Sayles Funeral Home & Crematory. For information, please call 815-744-0022 or visit www.CHSFUNERAL.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019