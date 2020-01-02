Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Terrini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. "Pat" Terrini


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. "Pat" Terrini Obituary
Patricia "Pat" J. Terrini
PEORIA – Patricia "Pat" J. Whalen Terrini, 86, of Peoria, IL died on January 1, 2020 at Buehler Home.
She was born on June 30, 1933 in Peoria to John and Mary (Schweinbold) Whalen. She married Duane Turner on Nov. 11, 1955. She later married Joseph Terrini on April 15, 1990 in Peoria. They were married for 23 years before his passing in 2013.
Pat is survived by two daughters, Lori (Doug) Simmons of Peoria, Cindy (Mark) Wilmington of Chillicothe, and one son, Gary (Tamra) Turner of Peoria. Also surviving are ten grandchildren: Jay (Jenna) Simmons, Alyssa (Jason) Kedzior, Scott Simmons, Brian Simmons, Tyler Ashley, Bryce Ashley, Cameron (Alyssa) Wilmington, Grace Wilmington, Kody Grinslade, Jaycee Turner and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, one sister, one infant son and one infant grandson.
Pat loved God, her family, bingo, old movies and ice cream.
A funeral mass for Pat will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Peoria. A visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church prior to her service. A committal service will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorial donations can be made to Buehler Home or St. Mark Catholic Church. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -