Patricia "Pat" J. Terrini
PEORIA – Patricia "Pat" J. Whalen Terrini, 86, of Peoria, IL died on January 1, 2020 at Buehler Home.
She was born on June 30, 1933 in Peoria to John and Mary (Schweinbold) Whalen. She married Duane Turner on Nov. 11, 1955. She later married Joseph Terrini on April 15, 1990 in Peoria. They were married for 23 years before his passing in 2013.
Pat is survived by two daughters, Lori (Doug) Simmons of Peoria, Cindy (Mark) Wilmington of Chillicothe, and one son, Gary (Tamra) Turner of Peoria. Also surviving are ten grandchildren: Jay (Jenna) Simmons, Alyssa (Jason) Kedzior, Scott Simmons, Brian Simmons, Tyler Ashley, Bryce Ashley, Cameron (Alyssa) Wilmington, Grace Wilmington, Kody Grinslade, Jaycee Turner and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers, one sister, one infant son and one infant grandson.
Pat loved God, her family, bingo, old movies and ice cream.
A funeral mass for Pat will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Peoria. A visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church prior to her service. A committal service will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum. Memorial donations can be made to Buehler Home or St. Mark Catholic Church. To leave a condolence for the family please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020