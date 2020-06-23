Patricia J. "Pat" Ulick
1931 - 2020
Patricia "Pat" J. Ulick
PEORIA - Patricia "Pat" J. Ulick, 89, of Peoria passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Peoria.
She was born on May 17, 1931, in Peoria to Samuel and Harriet Freres. She married Edward Ulick, who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents; two children, Steve Ulick and Tina Morrison; and her twin brother, Jack Freres.
Surviving are her daughter, Debra Parrish of Peoria; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Pat was a devoted wife, loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed boating, dancing at the ELKS Lodge in Peoria and entertaining her family and friends. She will be greatly missed.
Cremation will be accorded and a inurnment will be at Resurrection Mausoleum at a later date. Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation services is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.schmidthaller.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
3096997208
