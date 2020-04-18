|
Patricia Janes
EAST PEORIA -- Patricia 'Patty' Darlene Janes, born the 9th of July 1955 (64), formerly of East Peoria IL, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria. She leaves one son, Ryan Thomas Janes, also of East Peoria; one nephew, Kyle A McMurtry of Morton, IL; along with many cousins and friends. Preceding her in death are her parents, Ollen Morris Janes and Imogene Tharp-Janes, formerly of East Peoria, IL; one brother, Thomas Ollen Janes of East Peoria, IL; and one sister, Kimberly Diane Janes-McMurtry of Morton, IL; and one brother-in-law, Anthony 'Moose' McMurtry of Morton, IL. Patty was owner of a residential cleaning service and bartender by trade. Remains will be cremated and laid to rest in the Lola Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Lola, Kentucky.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20, 2020