Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Patricia Joan Saettler


1942 - 2019
Patricia Joan Saettler Obituary
Patricia Joan Saettler
EAST PEORIA - Patricia Joan Saettler, 77, of East Peoria, formerly of Delavan, passed away at 2:29 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
She was born on May 17, 1942, in Peoria, the daughter of John Franklin and Rosamond Louise Gates McNutt. She married Roy Leonard Saettler on March 3, 1962, in Iowa. He preceded her in death on July 30, 2008, in Peoria.
Patricia is survived by two sons, Matthew (Lisa Sheets) Saettler of Washington state and Timothy (Lynn) Saettler of East Peoria; two daughters, Melissa Saettler of Springfield and Jennifer (Matthew) Elston of Rochester; eight grandchildren, Samuel and Jacob Largent, Joshua, Abby, Ella and Alex Elston and Nickolas and Lillyann Saettler; one brother, Robert McNutt; and one sister, Jeanne Waddell.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, James McNutt.
Patricia was a nurse, last working at St. Joseph in Bloomington. She also was a piano teacher.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to American Battlefield Trust.
To view Patricia's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
