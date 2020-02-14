|
|
Patricia "Pat" L. Herriman
PEORIA- Patricia "Pat" L. Herriman, 102, of Peoria passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Proctor Place.
She was born on September 18, 1917 in Burlington, IA to C. Robert and Gladys M. (LeHew) Bloom. She married Glen W. Lauth on April 30, 1938 in Burlington, IA. He preceded her in death on March 21, 1991. She then married Bernard Herriman on December 22, 1992 in Peoria and he preceded her in death on March 4, 1995. Also preceding her in death are her parents and daughter, Judith M. Clark.
She is survived by her step-son, James E. Herriman; step-daughter, Nancy (John M.) Mead; four step-grandchildren; and ten step-great grandchildren.
Pat retired from Augspurger Design Studio in Peoria as an Interior Decorator. She formerly was an beauty instructor at Burlington Beauty Academy in Burlington, IA. She was a member of the Frances B. Lynch Women's Club, Filiae Regis Circle of Kings' Daughters and Sons, and Women's Fellowship and Lydia Circle of Glen Oak Christian Church.
She was a member of Glen Oak Christian Church.
Per her wishes, there will be no services.
Cremation has been accorded and inurnment will be at Springdale Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glen Oak Christian Church or Proctor Place.
Online condolences may be made to www.davison-fulton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020