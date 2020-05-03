Home

Patricia Luthe


1944 - 2020
Patricia Luthe Obituary
Patricia Luthe
CONGERVILLE - Patricia Luthe, age 75, of Congerville, IL, passed from this life to the next on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, IL.
Patricia was born in West Frankfort, IL, on September 30, 1944, to Bernard and Mildred (Fritschle) Kubilski. She was baptized in the Methodist faith. She married Michael Luthe in West Salem, IL, on May 20, 1962, and they enjoyed almost 58 years together. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Judith Weber.
Patricia was a teacher and spent many years influencing the lives of her students.
She will be fondly remembered by her husband, Michael; her son, Alex (Melissa) Luthe; granddaughter, Annika Luthe; and a granddaughter that chose her and Michael, Steph Rosenthal. She will also be remembered by close friends, Mike and Marjorie Rosenthal; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at the Oakhill Cemetery in Parkersburg, IL. Extended family and friends are encouraged to visit www.meridithfuneralhome.com to leave fond memories and great stories of their times with Patricia.
Memorial contributions may be made to a mental health organization of their choice or donate to their favorite library.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 3 to May 5, 2020
