Patricia "Pat" M. Anderson
FARMINGTON – Patricia "Pat" M. Anderson, 82, of Farmington, passed away at 9:10 PM on Monday, May 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born on February 17, 1938 in Peoria, IL to Daniel Stear and Ruth Williams. She married David Anderson on August 1, 1981 in Farmington, IL. He survives.
Also surviving are three children; Dale (Patricia) Adkins of Farmington, Rhonda (Mark) Dawson of Farmington, and John (Helen) Adkins of West Peoria; son-in-law, David Johnson of Chillicothe; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Joni Johnson; and one grandson, Christian Adkins.
Pat was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge and the Women's Auxiliary American Legion Post 140 in Farmington. She enjoyed crafting and loved to be with her family.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL. Rev. Kevin Van Tine will officiate. Memorials may be made to Farmington Fire/ Rescue 1100. To leave online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 6 to May 8, 2020