Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
204 SW 2nd Street
Hopedale, IL 61747
(309) 449-5419
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Living Hope Community Church
Hopedale, IL
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Living Hope Community Church
Hopedale, IL
Patricia Maurer


1939 - 2019
Patricia Maurer Obituary
Patricia Maurer
MORTON - Patricia B. Maurer, 80, of Morton, formerly of Hopedale, passed away at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
She was born on January 9, 1939, in St. Francisville, IL, to Ernest and Phebe Macy Buchanan. She married Dr. Albert Maurer on June 20, 1959, in St. Francisville, IL, and he survives.
Also surviving are five children, Ralph (Lori) Maurer of Bloomington, Dr. Ted (Heidi) Maurer of Morton, Mary Beth (Brian) Pederson of Morton, Bruce (Cindy) Maurer of Bryant, AR, and Heidi (Dave) Rottier of Washington; 11 grandchildren, Dr. Leah (Nate) Dobbins, Carrie (Chris) Gray, Dr. Paige Maurer, Ben Maurer, Heidi Pederson, Katie Maurer, Kara Maurer, Connor Maurer, Callie Maurer, Carson Maurer and Elin Rottier; five great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Avery and Tessa Dobbins and Eloise and Archer Gray; four brothers, Vernon (Bonnie) Buchanan, Ed (Linda) Buchanan, Tim (Mary) Buchanan and Philip (Joanna) Buchanan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ralph and Jerry Buchanan; one infant brother, Ted Buchanan; one sister, Phebe Brown; one grandson, Carter Maurer; and one great-grandchild, Tripp Dobbins.
Pat attended Bloomington Christian Fellowship and was a Bible Study Fellowship leader for many years.
She donated to numerous charities, including many service dog organizations.
She was her family's supporter and cheerleader, complete with cowbell. She was widely known for her homemade bread and cookies and fed her family well from her bountiful garden. Pat was an avid reader and a multi-talented musician, playing the piano, organ/pipe organ and the accordion.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Living Hope Community Church in Hopedale. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, also at the church. Burial will be at Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale.
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Hopedale is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to Paws Giving Independence, Samaritan's Purse or Peoria Rescue Ministries.
To express condolences online, visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
