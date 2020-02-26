|
Patricia Meyer
DUNLAP - Patricia Ann "Pat" Meyer, 85, of Dunlap passed peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, in Peoria.
Pat was born on March 23, 1934, in Escanaba, MI, daughter of Loyal and Myrtle (Cholger) Hanson. She married Jack Wesley Meyer on June 29, 1958, in Joliet, IL, and enjoyed 40 loving years of marriage until Jack passed on November 17, 1998.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and one brother, Loyal Hanson Jr.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two children, Kurt S. Meyer of Chillicothe and Shari Lynn Meyer Menz of Chesterfield, MO; four grandchildren, Alexandra Menz of Clayton, MO, Zachary Menz of Chesterfield, MO, Lauren (Bradley) Melton of Washington and Justin Meyer of Peoria; and three great-grandchildren, James, Beau and Hayden.
Pat grew up in Gladstone, MI, where she was active in many activities and valedictorian of her Class of 1952. She graduated from Augustana Hospital School of Nursing and worked for many years as a registered nurse, lastly with the American Red Cross.
Pat loved to travel and spend time with her family and friends on Marco Island, FL, enjoying sunsets and shelling. She was an active volunteer and member of many organizations. She served in numerous leadership positions for the General Federation of Women's Clubs, including 16th District President 2004 to 2006, as well as receiving the 50 years of service honor. She was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts, earning her Curved Bar and serving as a troop leader for many years. Pat was a longtime member of First English Lutheran Church, participating in the choir and Ruth Circle. She also served as a den leader for the Boy Scouts and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton in Peoria. A service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at First English Lutheran Church in Peoria. Burial will follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens, also in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to First English Lutheran Church or Lutheran Hillside Village.
Online condolences may be submitted at www.woolsey-wilton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020