Patricia "Patty" Poore
WASHINGTON - Patricia "Patty" G. Poore, 66, of Washington passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side.
Patricia was born on May 5, 1953, in Henderson, TN, to Dorthey Robinson Shelton and the late Jesse C. Shelton Sr. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jesse C. Shelton Jr.
Surviving, besides her mother, are two sons, Chad Poore and Sean (Melanie) Poore; one grandson, Adam Poore; one sister, Deborah Heller; one niece, Tonya (Ritchie) Higdon; one nephew, Steven Heller; one great-nephew, Dylan Cox; and one great-great-nephew, Riley Cox.
Patricia was a 1971 graduate of Washington High School. She worked as a medical coder and referral specialist at Methodist Medical Center for 43 years. She enjoyed spending her winters in Florida with her mother. While in Florida, she enjoyed sewing and doing crafts.
Honoring Patricia's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Her memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington, with the Rev. Doug Hicks officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Easter Seals or St. Jude.
