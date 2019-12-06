|
|
Patricia Powell Jones
PEORIA - Patricia Powell Jones, 90, of Peoria passed away at 6:27 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
She was a wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She lived in Peoria all of her life, and her home was a place of warmth, love and great conversation. She was a graduate of Woodruff High School. Pat loved music, especially Blues. She was a member of the Contemporary Art Center and enjoyed music regularly with friends at "Live at the Five Spot." Her home was a workplace and showcase of her art pieces. Among her talents were painting, crocheting, jewelry making, soft sculpture and fabric art. She shared her work at the Peoria Riverfront Market, Old English Faires and many events around the state sponsored by the Illinois Department of Tourism. Pat taught yoga classes and loved her Italian Greyhounds, growing beautiful plants and cooking. She often sent visitors home with something freshly made in her kitchen. Pat will be remembered for her creative, inspiring spirit, her zest for living, her loving and accepting way and her words of wisdom and wit. Pat always seemed much younger than her years. She cared deeply for family and friends and will be sorely missed. Her fingerprints are seen in the lives of those who loved her.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019