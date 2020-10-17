1/1
Patricia Richmond Frank
PEORIA - Patricia Ann Richmond Frank, 87, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
A native of Peoria, IL, Patricia was the daughter of the late Delmas and Frances Shea Richmond. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph "Joe" Frank, who passed away earlier this year.
Patricia is survived by four sons, Beau Frank, Joe Frank (Ivonne), Tim Frank (Constanza) and Tad Frank (Chris Dahlquist); as well as eight grandchildren.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church, with Father Adrian Porras officiating. A private burial will be held at Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, where she will be interred with Joe.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. If you wish to share a message or a memory with Joe's family, please visit his guest book online at www.grocefuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Barnabas Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
