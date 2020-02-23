|
Patricia Riden
BUSHNELL - Patricia Anne Terry Riden, usually known as Pattie, formerly of Bushnell, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home in Marco Island, Florida. She was surrounded by her loved ones. Pattie was a strong, independent lady, she wrote her own obituary surrounded by her loved ones.
Pattie was born on December 9, 1944, in Fulton County, at the home of her grandmother, to Violet Rhea Davis Terry and Dewey Archie Terry, who was fighting in Europe at the time. She lived at the home of her grandmother, Alice "NanNan" Davis, and her great-great-grandfather, James Douglas Melvin, until her father was discharged and returned home. Alice Davis married Artie Taylor, who became her step-grandfather, shortly after her birth. She was preceded in death by her father and mother.
Surviving are her husband, Larry Charles Riden; her three children, Teresa Kaye (Jeff) Hofmeister of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Scott Charles (Mindy) Riden of Good Hope, Illinois, and Karen Denise (Ron Jarrell) Riden of New Baden, Illinois. The couple have been blessed with 8 grandchildren, Kaleigh Jean Gasperi of Lithonia, Georgia, Kyle Lee (Makenzie Burns) Hofmeister of Nashville, Tennessee, Katherine Anne Hofmeister of Marco Island, Florida, Sydney Anne Riden of Good Hope, Illinois, and Wesley Scott Riden Jarrell, Owen Charles Riden Jarrell, Veronica Rhea Riden Jarrell and Elizabeth Kaye Riden Jarrell, all of New Baden, Illinois. She is also survived by one sister, Pamela Kaye (Robert Camp) Terry of Congerville, Illinois; and one brother, David Archie Terry of Galesburg, Illinois.
She started 1st grade at the East Side School and continued attending until High School graduation in 1962. She attended monthly class reunion meetings. Bushnell was her home until she married Larry on November 10, 1962, in Bushnell, IL. They moved to a country home in Walnut Grove, after they married. They lived in various homes in that area until eventually building a home for their family in Good Hope in 1976. In 1992, the family moved to their present home in rural LaHarpe.
Pattie was a non-traditional student and completed her Bachelor's Degree in 1981 and Master's in Computer Science in 1985. She later became faculty at Western Illinois University in the Computer Science Program. Sydney will graduate from WIU in 2021 with a degree in Agriculture Education. She will be the third generation to graduate from Western Illinois University. Pattie was a member of Good Hope United Methodist Church and would often attend Wednesday morning Bible Study at Terra Haute. Pattie was a Master Gardner, lifelong supporter of McDonough County 4-H and FFA, member of the Late Bloomers Garden Club, Bushnell Historical Society, American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) and the American Paint Horse Association (APHA). She thoroughly enjoyed antiquing, collecting bells, cups and tins, quilts and historical books. Pattie's favorite pastime was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday February 28, 2020, at the Bushnell Community Christian Center, where visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. The Reverend Lyren Haney will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or St. Jude.
Martin-Hollis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020