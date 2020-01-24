|
Patricia "Pat" Schafts
PEORIA - Patricia "Pat" Schafts, 91, of Peoria, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Unity Point/Proctor Hospital in Peoria.
She was born June 8, 1928 in Peoria to Lawrence and Beatrice (Whalen) Craig. She married Leo Schafts in 1948 and he preceded her in death in November of 1984. Also preceding her in death were her parents, one granddaughter, Heather and two brothers Larry and William "Bill" Craig.
Surviving are three children, Marilyn (David) Pohlman of Metamora, Michael Schafts of Springfield and Jennie (Paul) Greenan of Peoria; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel, Stefanie, Ben, Brett, Jacob and Brandi; three great-grandchildren, Natalie, Berkley and Hayley; and three sisters, Betty Seley of Greenfield, IA, Jackie Cox of Dunlap and Judy (Steve) Bell of Kingston Mines.
Pat was a member of Agudas Achim Congregation, a Past-President and treasurer of B'nai B'rith and a member of the Stitcher's Guild. She also taught sewing at Carson Pirie Scott, served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and enjoyed crocheting, cooking and making candy.
A visitation will be on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Wooldand Chapel with a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Peoria Hebrew Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Hebrew Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund. Online condolences may be submitted to www.davison-Fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020