Patricia Shea

PEORIA - Patricia A. Shea, age 85, of Peoria passed away at 12:15 p.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.

She was born on April 2, 1934, in Peoria, a daughter to Jess and Frances (Miller) Sanderson. On February 14, 1953, she married Daniel Shea. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2010.

After raising her seven children, Pat worked various jobs at Caterpillar, United Farm Insurance Company and Interstate Producers Livestock Insurance, retiring from office work in 1998. Afterwards, she worked as a caregiver for 14 years, which she found very rewarding. Since the passing of her husband, Pat volunteered at Angels Kitchen at St. Joseph Church, Knights of Columbus, South Side Mission, Sacred Heart Sophia's Kitchen Lunch Program, UnityPoint Hospice and, for the past 25 years, the Steamboat Races and many other activities. She was a devout Catholic and member of Holy Family Catholic Church, where she served as an usher, was in the funeral choir and was actively involved with the Mexican Mission Committee and Church Prayer Group.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda Shea of Peoria, Carol of Oldsmar, FL, and Diane (Chris) Roy of New Port Richey, FL; four sons, Don (Rebecca) of Peoria, Tom (Susie) and Tim (Mary Jane), both of New Port Richey, FL, and Dennis (Crystal) of Jacksonville, FL: 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and four sisters, Mildred Bailey of Redding, CA, Eloise Filzen of Jacksonville, FL, Dorothy Crone of Metamora and Jeanette Griffith of Eureka.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel; one infant son, Dennis Patrick; one great-grandson, William; and two sisters, Helen Molter and Marcella Carty.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. until time of memorial Mass at 1 p.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial of ashes will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in West Peoria.

Memorials in Pat's memory may be made to the Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund or a charity of the donor's choosing.

