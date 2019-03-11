|
|
Patricia Stringer
PEKIN - Patricia Norlene Stringer, 81, of Harrisburg, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 12:23 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, IL.
She was born on October 4, 1937, in Pekin, the daughter of William and Ocie Conley Caldwell. She married Duane Stringer in Pekin on January 18, 1958.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 61 years; one son, Doug (Whitney) Stringer of McLeansboro; two daughters, Gail (Gary) Dowling of Johns Creek, Georgia, and Michelle (Mark) Landers of Honeoye, NY; seven grandchildren, Ryan Dowling, Kaylee Muntan, Michael Dowling, Kristin Soehner, Katelyn Murphy, Joshua Landers and Sydney Stringer; two great-grandchildren, Claire Soehner and Keegan Dowling; and one sister, Barbara Jean Wineburner of Morton.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother.
Patricia was a Clinical Clerk in surgery at OSF St. Francis Medical Center until her retirement. Prior to working at OSF, she was a bus driver for Limestone Township and worked for Mass Feeding in District 150.
She was a member of Timber Lake Country Club of Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. March 13, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be two hours prior to services.
Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
Memorials may be made to Tipton County Paws and Claws in Atoka, Tennessee.
To view Patricia's memorial page or to leave an online condolence, please go to www.davisonfultonwoolsey.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019