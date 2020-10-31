1/1
PEORIA -- Patricia "Patsy" Clark Vonachen, 93, of Peoria passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her home.
Born March 28, 1927, to Ethelinda and Bartholomew Clark, she married Donald F. "Bud" Vonachen on September 6, 1947. He preceded her in death in 2005. Surviving are 7 children, Jim (Jeanne) of Westminster, CO, Richard (Consuelo) of Chicago, Diane Pietro (Bimbo) of Omaha, NE, Mary Jo Williams (Mike) of Santa Rosa, CA, Julie Vonachen of Peoria, Donna Abdnour (Frank) of Peoria, and Karen Ellbogen (Dave) of Casper, WY. The family legacy continues with 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren residing all around the country.
Pat was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, GiGi, aunt, neighbor and friend. Her faith and family were her greatest inspirations. Loved by all who met her she had a way of making every one of her family and friends feel special as a great listener, companion and confidante to all.
Pat was an avid Cubs fan and rarely missed a televised game. She was a volunteer at OSF St. Francis Auxiliary and offered nearly 3,000 hours of service over 21 years.
She spent the majority of her time raising her family and helping with her grandchildren and never missed a special occasion or birthday. Always there when needed, she was a devoted mother and took pride in offering her complete time and attention to each of her children and their families. Her charitable nature and heart showed concern for all God's children. Her life was blessed the past 13 years with companionship from her caregiver and friend, Gloria Khoury.
Pat was of the Catholic faith and a longstanding member of St. Philomena Parish in Peoria. A private family mass and burial will be held. The services may be viewed at stphils.com, click on Facebook or YouTube to watch. Service will begin at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to St. Philomena Parish, St. Augustine Manor or Sophia's Kitchen.
Friends may sign the online guestbook or leave condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2020.
