METAMORA - Patricia Ann "Pat" Walker (nee Birnn), 85, of Metamora passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on March 10, 1935, in Englewood, N.J., to Robert and Vera (Ireland) Birnn. She married Harold "Tip" Preston in Park Ridge, N.J., on September 8, 1956. He preceded her in death on August 5, 1973.
Surviving are her son, Robert (Deb Conklin) Preston of Morton; four daughters, Pamela (Les) Nelson of Morton, Kathy Killion of Champaign, Elizabeth (Dave) Kelly of East Peoria and Karen (Doug) O'Neill of Peoria; 19 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Pat graduated from Oak Grove Prep School in 1952 and attended Earlham College, where she met Tip. As a youth, she was a lifeguard and an accomplished pianist and equestrian. After marriage, she established Heather Hills in Groveland, one of the largest horse stables in downstate Illinois. After selling Heather Hills, she worked for Bradley University until her retirement in 2000.
Pat loved horses and the outdoors. Her hobbies included refinishing furniture, rug braiding, attending plays and league bowling. She loved reading, music, travel, visiting with her children and grandchildren, baking bread and telling stories. She was incredibly proud of her family.
Pat was gregarious and loved socializing with friends. She enjoyed making people smile and was a good friend to many.
Pat passed along her love for Christmas to her children, from decorating to the famous "Grandma Pat Boxes," she would shop the whole year picking out unique items for each member of the family.
