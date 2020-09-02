1/1
Patricia Walker
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Walker
METAMORA - Patricia Ann "Pat" Walker (nee Birnn), 85, of Metamora passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
She was born on March 10, 1935, in Englewood, N.J., to Robert and Vera (Ireland) Birnn. She married Harold "Tip" Preston in Park Ridge, N.J., on September 8, 1956. He preceded her in death on August 5, 1973.
Surviving are her son, Robert (Deb Conklin) Preston of Morton; four daughters, Pamela (Les) Nelson of Morton, Kathy Killion of Champaign, Elizabeth (Dave) Kelly of East Peoria and Karen (Doug) O'Neill of Peoria; 19 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.
Pat graduated from Oak Grove Prep School in 1952 and attended Earlham College, where she met Tip. As a youth, she was a lifeguard and an accomplished pianist and equestrian. After marriage, she established Heather Hills in Groveland, one of the largest horse stables in downstate Illinois. After selling Heather Hills, she worked for Bradley University until her retirement in 2000.
Pat loved horses and the outdoors. Her hobbies included refinishing furniture, rug braiding, attending plays and league bowling. She loved reading, music, travel, visiting with her children and grandchildren, baking bread and telling stories. She was incredibly proud of her family.
Pat was gregarious and loved socializing with friends. She enjoyed making people smile and was a good friend to many.
Pat passed along her love for Christmas to her children, from decorating to the famous "Grandma Pat Boxes," she would shop the whole year picking out unique items for each member of the family.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremated remains will be scattered in Barnegat Bay and Silver Bay in New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Snyder Village in Metamora, in honor of Pat.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all of her friends and the staff at Snyder Village.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To view the online video tribute or to leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved