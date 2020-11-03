1/1
Patrick D. Regan
1953 - 2020
Patrick D. Regan
PEORIA - Patrick D. Regan, age 66, of Peoria passed away Sunday at his residence.
He was born November 22, 1953, in Peoria to John A. and Margaret (Sullivan) Regan.
Pat is survived by Susan (Dwight) Borneman, Timothy Regan, Kathy Ray, Kevin (Linda) Regan, Bridget (Leo) Erwin, Daniel (Beatrice) Regan and Jamie Regan. Uncle Pat is survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Brian and older brother John.
Pat was a faithful church member and usher at Saint Thomas church in Peoria Heights, Illinois. He enjoyed his church, the priest and other parishioners.
He was retired employee of Caterpillar Tractor Co. and belonged to the UAW union. Pat graduated from Peoria High School.
Pat was a loving brother and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by his family and people from all walks of life.
He was a lifelong sports enthusiast of all sports from high school to professional. Pat had great knowledge of teams and players. Pat was the go to guy when you needed to know who was a rising star and who was on the way down. He loved to watch the horses run and make a two dollar bet. He was known by friends and family for his Kentucky Derby parties and for his BBQ.
Pat was a fun guy and related well with children, they called him their favorite uncle. Actually he was everyone's favorite.
Remembrances for Pat can be sent to Saint Thomas Church, Peoria Heights, Illinois. Memorials should be noted for Pat Regan and "Support a Student fund."
Cremation rites have been accorded. A visitation will be on Saturday at 10AM at Saint Thomas Church, followed by Mass at 11AM. Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Saint Thomas Church
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Thomas Church
Funeral services provided by
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
3096885700
