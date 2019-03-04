Home

Patrick Hibbs
Patrick Hibbs


Patrick Hibbs Obituary
Patrick Hibbs
DUNLAP - Patrick Alan (Rocket Man) Hibbs, 65, of Dunlap passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Born October 26, 1953, in Peoria to Franklin and Mary (Allison) Hibbs, he married Karen Wiedeman on May 1, 1976.
Surviving are his wife, Karen; children, Kari (John) Strozewski and Patrick Hibbs II; three grandchildren, Lauryn, Nataley and Karsyn; three brothers, Terry, Dave and Paul; and two sisters, Tina and Mary.
He worked for Illinois Bell as a lineman, retiring October 10, 2007. He served in the Air Force and was at Vietnam veteran. He was involved in Boy Scouts and 4H for many years. He would always give you a smile and a good laugh.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held April 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Dunlap Legion, 5511 W. Legion Hall Road, Dunlap.
Donations may be made to The ARK Animal Shelter, 477 IL-26, Lacon, IL 61540.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019
