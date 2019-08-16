|
|
Patrick L. "Pat" Baldwin
GERMANTOWN HILLS — Patrick Lee "Pat" Baldwin, 67, of Germantown Hills, IL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. He was born on July 28, 1952, a twin, to David and Patricia (West) Baldwin. Pat married Jayne Robbins on June 9, 1973, in Washburn, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Jayne; daughters Leslie (Andy) Grabenstetter and Michele (Josh) Sumner; six adored grandchildren Ellenore, Georgia, Delilah and Sterling Grabenstetter and Sydney and Angus Sumner; and siblings David, Gertrude "Trudy," Randy, and Crystal. He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Michael.
If you knew Pat Baldwin at all, you already know there are not enough words to embody his life and accomplishments by a few inches of text … so here goes.
Pat was a 1970 graduate of Metamora Township High School and since has been an enthusiastic Redbird football fan. Pat was a meat cutter and security guard with the title of President of the UPGWA Local Union 235. He was a semi driver who traveled to all lower 48 states and finished his professional career retiring from Caterpillar after 38 years. Pat was an avid volunteer and retired from the Germantown Hills Fire Department as a volunteer EMT and firefighter after 25 years.
Pat enjoyed coaching and watching his daughters, Leslie and Michele, play fast-pitch softball and even founded the Germantown Hills Blue Flames intramural team. He was an election judge for Woodford County elections and also the President of the Valley View Water Association. In retirement he enjoyed being a "bus driver" to his grandchildren.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to an Educational Fund for Pat's Grandchildren at any CEFCU branch. Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019