Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
1070 West Fremont Street
Galesburg, IL 61401
(309) 343-2101
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
1070 West Fremont Street
Galesburg, IL 61401
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
1070 West Fremont Street
Galesburg, IL 61401
View Map
1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick Lee Adams Obituary
Patrick Lee Adams
PEORIA - Mr. Patrick Lee Adams, 68, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away at 7:37 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at UnityPoint Hospital in Peoria.
He was born on September 23, 1950, the son of Norman and Marcella L. Greenwood Adams Jr.
Pat is survived by his mother, Marcella Adams of Galesburg; his siblings, Dennis (Patty) Adams of Fishers, Indiana, Mike (Cassie) Adams of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Kathleen (Steve) Wilson, Mary Adams and Mark Adams, all of Galesburg; eight nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and his sister-in-law, Anna Griffith-Adams.
Pat served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1973 and served in Vietnam.
Pat was one of the original salespeople for the Home Depot in Peoria, working over 27 years. He graduated from Costa High School in 1968 and received his associate's degree from Carl Sandburg College. Pat was raised of the Catholic faith. He was an avid golfer and an extreme lover and collector of every genre of music. Pat loved to read and enjoyed a nice cigar.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services, with military rites by the AmVets/VFW 2257/Legion 285 Veterans Honor Guard. The Rev. James Ecklund will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Knox County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.h-p-w.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 19 to May 21, 2019
