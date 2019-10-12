|
Patrick "Pat" M. Atkins
PEORIA - Patrick "Pat" M. Atkins, 69, formerly of Peoria, passed on into the arms of the Lord on Thursday, September, 26, 2019, at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant, SC, surrounded by the love of his wife and children.
He was born on March 12, 1950, in Peoria, Illinois, to Clyde William and Mary Loretta (Phelan) Atkins.
Patrick married Patricia Anne (Erickson) 47 years ago on April 15, 1972. "Patti" resides in Mount Pleasant, SC. Also surviving are their beloved children: one daughter, Alex (Michael) Verissimo of Mount Pleasant, SC; two sons, Nathan (Sara) Atkins of Chandler, AZ, and Lukas (Jennifer) Atkins of Surprise, AZ; two granddaughters, Corgan and Rylee; and 4 grandsons, Mathis, Anthony, Joshua and Micah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his older brother, Thomas C. Atkins of Mapleton, Illinois. His sisters, Sharon (Fritz) Weisbruch and Mary (Alan) Shipman, both of Peoria, Sally Russell of Ellicott City, MD, and Theresa (Ed) Sweeney of Bayside, WI, all survive.
Pat attended St. John's Elementary School and graduated as class president from Spalding Institute in 1968. During his high school years, Pat excelled at baseball, basketball and football, and was a member of the 1967 undefeated Peoria Sports Hall of Fame football team. Pat received a football scholarship to the University of Wyoming, where he played his freshman year and then transferred to Illinois State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and met his wife, Patti. During this time, Pat also worked on several construction sites and, following graduation, became an agent for Massachusetts Mutual. Pat's top priority was his family, and he provided for them generously for most of his life by working as a State Farm Insurance Agent from 1980-2010. He proudly served the community of Peoria, Illinois, and delivered the State Farm Promise for all of those years. During his career as a State Farm Agent, Pat qualified for Ambassador Travel, National Convention and Legion of Honor. As his children were growing up, Pat volunteered as a Little League coach for many years, and was instrumental in bringing the Bronco League to Peoria. He loved the game, but more importantly, the relationships formed with kids and their parents. With each of his children's activities, whether it be baseball, basketball, football or ballet, Pat gave generously. This was his greatest enjoyment and everything Pat did was for his family.
He also enjoyed listening to music, writing, playing basketball, baseball, golf, running, fishing and vacations at the beach, all with family and friends. Later in life, even as Pat battled illness, he still enjoyed the white sandy beaches and beautiful water of the Emerald coast, watching sunsets with Patti, fishing with his kids and grandkids, a good joke, attending church and sharing God's Word. Pat loved meeting new people and getting to know them and their stories.
Pat will be remembered for his compassionate and generous soul, his fun loving and adventurous spirit, his warm laugh and great smile and his kindest and most gentle eyes like his father, Clyde, and brother, "Tommy." Pat was dearly loved by his wife, Patti; children and grandchildren; and family and friends. He loved the Lord and loved spreading God's Word wherever he went.
One of Pat's final gifts was to donate his brain, spinal fluid and eyes to Boston University's Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Center that conducts innovative research on CTE and other long-term consequences of brain trauma. He was honored to be a part of this institution's research on CTE, where he could help the medical community learn more about this brain disease and whose goal is create a safer environment for all contact sport athletes, military and other individuals exposed to repetitive head impact.
A celebration of life service will be held in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Northwoods Community Church Chapel at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m., prior to service, with light dinner and fellowship following in the church atrium. All family and friends are welcome. Longtime friend, Pastor Michael Nauman, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the following: Hope on the Beach Lutheran Church, 3834 US Highway 98 W #7, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459-990, hopeonthebeach.com; Northwoods Community Church, 10700 N. Allen Road, Peoria, Illinois 61615, www.northwoods.church; or Boston University CTE Center online at support the BU CTE Center.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019