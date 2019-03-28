|
|
Patrick McDonough
WASHINGTON — Patrick M. McDonough, 69, of Washington, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born December 6, 1949, to Clyde and Mildred McDonough of Washington, IL.
Pat is survived by his mother-in-law Patricia Stremstefer of Pleasant Plains, IL; and children Mandi (Chris) Elder of Silvis, IL; Brian (Stefanie) Hays of Washington, IL; Geoff Hays of East Peoria, IL; Tracy (Matt) Simpkins of Eureka, IL. He has 11 grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews and friends too numerous to count. His parents, siblings Norma Landsman, Mike McDonough and Joe McDonough and wife June McDonough preceded him in death.
After Pat was discharged from the U.S. Army in 1971, he spent some time working at Mac's Tavern (now Bernardi's Washington). He began a long career in route sales starting with a sweet little route with Dolly Madison. He moved on to keeping the beer flowing in bars and dining establishments in the Greater Peoria area during his time with Budweiser. When the beer barrels got to heavy, Pat took on the challenging work of chip distribution, keeping our grocery stores stocked with the delicious flavors from Frito Lay. He ended his route sales career keeping the sweets, beer and chips safe by inspecting and installing fire extinguishers for Getz Fire Equipment.
Pat traveled the area and met just about everyone. Those who knew him loved him, and he loved them right back. Pat was a great source of laughter and good times. He didn't know a stranger. Pat loved fishing with his best friends Rick Pare and Al Owsley, even if it rained most of the time. He loved to travel with his friend Sharon.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 30 2019, at Bernardi's in Washington from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial can be made in his name to the . To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019