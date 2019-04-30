|
Patrick Sanders
PEORIA - Patrick "Pat" Sanders, 66, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
He was born on February 17, 1953, to the late Ambrose and Lorrene Sanders in Mankato, MN. He married Deborah Dorn on November 8, 1974, in Nicollet, MN.
He is survived by his wife and two sons, Christopher (Stephanie) Sanders and Brian (Katy) Sanders, all of Peoria. He was a proud grandfather to Aubrey, Quentin, Briele and Kolson Sanders. Also surviving are his sister, Teresa Krohn of Courtland, MN; brother, Curt (Mary) Sanders of Morrison, MO; brother, John Sanders of Waseca, MN; and brother, Mark Sanders of Duluth, MN; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Lyman Irrgang; and sister, Becky Keute.
Pat enlisted in the United States Navy in December of 1972 and served as an Aviation Storekeeper for 7 years, including two Pacific cruises on the USS Ranger. After the Navy, he graduated from Mankato State College in Mankato, MN, then worked as a warehouse supervisor for 22 years.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his sons. As the end of his battle with Multiple Myeloma drew near, his faith helped him find peace.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Worship & Celebration of Life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Salem Lutheran Church, 1700 W. War Memorial Drive, Peoria. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to OSF Hospice of Peoria or the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019