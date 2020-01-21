|
Patsy J. Crank
PEORIA - Patsy J. Crank, 77, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Patsy was born on March 24, 1942, in Bath, IL, a daughter of Donald and Pauline (Ingram) Steigleder. She married Bernard Crank in Bath in 1974. He survives.
Patsy is also survived by three step-sons, Steve (Helen) Crank of Cottleville, MO, Doug (Jackie) Crank of Germantown Hills, IL, and Mark (Mary) Crank of Ft. Myers, FL; three sisters, Mary (Bucko) Carlock of Chandlerville, IL, Barbara Richards of Chandlerville, IL, and Peggy Jolly of Bath, IL; and three grandchildren, Christopher, Kathleen and Alyssa.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Fagan.
Patsy loved to bowl. She worked as a clerk at Haddad's Market, and later at River City Discount.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Additional visitation will on January 25, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home in Havana, IL. Burial will follow in Bath Cemetery in Bath, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020