Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hurley Funeral Home - Havana
217 North Plum Street
Havana, IL 62644
(309) 543-2244
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wright & Salmon Mortuary
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hurley Funeral Home - Havana
217 North Plum Street
Havana, IL 62644
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Crank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy J. Crank


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy J. Crank Obituary
Patsy J. Crank
PEORIA - Patsy J. Crank, 77, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Patsy was born on March 24, 1942, in Bath, IL, a daughter of Donald and Pauline (Ingram) Steigleder. She married Bernard Crank in Bath in 1974. He survives.
Patsy is also survived by three step-sons, Steve (Helen) Crank of Cottleville, MO, Doug (Jackie) Crank of Germantown Hills, IL, and Mark (Mary) Crank of Ft. Myers, FL; three sisters, Mary (Bucko) Carlock of Chandlerville, IL, Barbara Richards of Chandlerville, IL, and Peggy Jolly of Bath, IL; and three grandchildren, Christopher, Kathleen and Alyssa.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Fagan.
Patsy loved to bowl. She worked as a clerk at Haddad's Market, and later at River City Discount.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Additional visitation will on January 25, 2020, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home in Havana, IL. Burial will follow in Bath Cemetery in Bath, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Friends may sign the online guestbook or send condolences at www.wrightandsalmon.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -