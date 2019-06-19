Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
Patsy Jean Barcomb


1948 - 2019
Patsy Jean Barcomb Obituary
Patsy Jean Barcomb
PEKIN - Patsy Jean Barcomb, 70, of Pekin passed away at 8:31 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born on October 5, 1948, in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to Chester and Mary L. (Robinson) Cross. Her parents preceded her in death.
Surviving are four sons, Victor Barcomb of Pekin, Vince Barcomb of Macomb, Tim Barcomb of Pekin and Tommy Hartman of Peoria; one daughter, Tonya Hartman of Peoria; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ruth and Peggy Sue.
A homemaker, Patsy Jean was a loving and caring mother. She loved her family and was a babysitter for many generations. She had a bit of a green thumb and enjoyed gardening as well.
A visitation to celebrate Patsy Jean's life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. There will be no services.
Memorial contributions may be given to a .
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 19 to June 21, 2019
