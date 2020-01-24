|
|
Patsy Reed
CHILLICOTHE - Patsy Ruth Reed, age 92, of Chillicothe, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Patsy was born on Sept. 15, 1927 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Henry Edward and Laura Bell (Shepperd) Ems. She married Charles Curtis Reed on November 22, 1947. He preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are her parents, two brothers, one sister and one grandson.
Surviving are her children, Dianna (Thomas) Ahart of Sun Lake, AZ, Randal (Melanie) Reed of Chillicothe, IL, and Don (Debrah) Reed of Randolph, NJ; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Patsy was an accountant for United Federal Bank for 45 years before she retired. She was an active member of Chillicothe First United Methodist Church, Indian Head Boat Club and the Red Hat Society. Patsy loved to entertain, especially with her family.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11am at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home. Burial of ashes will be at Blue Ridge Cemetery in Edelstein. Memorials may be made to Chillicothe First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020