Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive
Waco, TX 76706
254-662-2131
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Patsy Sue Lakemper


1946 - 2020
Patsy Sue Lakemper Obituary
Patsy Sue Lakemper
MAGNOLIA - Patsy Sue Lakemper, 73, of Lorena, Texas, formerly of Magnolia, Illinois, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, with her family by her side.
A celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, at the funeral home.
Patsy was born on March 14, 1946, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and friend who will be missed by all that knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, two sisters and her son, Steven.
Patsy is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter and son-in-law, Marie and Robbie Gilbert; grandchildren, Daniel Gilbert and wife, Dawn, Michael Gilbert and wife, Karissa, and Shannon Jacobsen and husband, Josh; great-grandchildren, McKinsee, Braden, Elliott, Briley and Emma Kate; and bonus great-grandchildren, Cathy, Xavier, Wesley and Brandy.
The family would like to thank Providence Hospice for their care and compassion for Patsy.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made in memory of Patsy to Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Ave., Waco, TX 76710.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
