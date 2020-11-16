Patti Agnoletti
MAPLETON - Patti Agnoletti, 75, of Mapleton passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Peoria.
She was born on February 5, 1945, in Peoria, IL, to Melvin and Ella (Lowe) Dragoo. She married Tom Atkins, and then later married Ed Taylor, who preceded her in death. She then married Jim Agnoletti on April 17, 1999, in Maui. He survives.
Also surviving are her two children, Misty (Tyler) Barnes of Bartonville and Matt (Angel) Atkins of Hopedale; four step-children, Bret (Julie) Taylor of Peoria, Chad (Susan) Taylor of Bartonville, Paul (Amy) Flynn of Glasford and Brit (Kelly) Agnoletti of Yellville, AR; 28 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Richard (Shar) Dragoo of Mapleton, Denny (Lillie) Dragoo of Germantown Hills and Kenny (Kim) Dragoo of Washington, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Mark Atkins.
Patti worked as a reservationist with Ozark Airlines for many years, before starting her own business, Country Peddler, which she operated for many years. She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria. She was also a proud member of the Gyp's.
Patti was a generous, kind and loving woman who will be remembered as being the glue that bonded the family together. Her positive attitude and selfless demeanor affected everyone who came in contact with her. Patti was of great faith and a bright and shining light for all who knew her. On her last day, God said "Patti you have been A GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT."
A visitation will be on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m., with a funeral mass to follow at St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria. Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria. Father Jeremy Freehill will officiate.
Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com
