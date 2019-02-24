|
Pattie Hadfield
PEORIA - Pattie Rose Hadfield, 82, of Draftenville, KY, formerly of Peoria, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Baptist Health Hospital in Paducah, KY. She passed peacefully, surrounded by the family she loved so deeply.
She is survived by her husband, Charles; brother, Tom (Sally) Jenkins of Antioch, CA; sister, Belinda (George) Wright of Hickory, KY; children, Steven Hadfield of Florida, Dan (Kelly) Hadfield of Eureka, IL, and Robert (Danette) Hadfield of Lowpoint, IL; grandchildren, Adam, Marcus (Jodie), Kyle (Ashleigh), Cody, Madelynn and Logan Hadfield; great-grandchildren, Addelyn, Easton, Charlee, Allee, Dante, Vignal, Savion, Ryann, Ellie and Bella Hadfield; nieces and nephews, Sarah Wright, Trent and Brian Jenkins, Tammy Boucher, Tracy Hadfield and Allison Wallace; and great-nieces and nephews, Brady, Anna, Jack, Sawyer Grace, Savvy Joy, Jeff, Jay, Samuel, Jamie, Jason, Jenna, Lucas and Tenille.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Julie Hadfield; mother, Linda Jenkins; and father, Elmo Jenkins.
Pattie was born on June 15, 1936, to Linda and Elmo Jenkins of Mayfield, KY. She grew up there and graduated from Mayfield High School, Class of 1954. She received a B.S. from Draughon's Business College in Paducah, KY. She married the love of her life, Charles Hadfield, at the First Baptist Church of Mayfield on October 3, 1954. They moved to Peoria, IL, in 1964, and then to Deer Creek, IL, in 1978 to raise their family, but moved back to Draftenville, KY, in 1994 to enjoy their retirement. They were happily married for 64 years.
Pattie was a home maker, but she also worked for Black & Boyd Insurance in Mayfield, KY, Muller Insurance in Peoria IL, and Szold's in Washington, IL. She was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Gilbertsville, KY.
She enjoyed reading on her Kindle, computer games, pictures of the grandkids, Christmas, collecting Santa Clauses and Christmas movies.
Pattie will be remembered for her crispy pan-fried chicken; special laugh inherited from her aunt, Alma, accompanied with a knee slap, followed by an "oh shoot;" contagious smile and constant support; homemade strawberry preserves; tender spirit and living out the Golden Rule, doing for others as she would have them do unto her; "taking" pictures; and never having a speeding ticket.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded at Collier Funeral Home in Benton, KY, and a memorial service and burial are planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, 2603 Tatumsville Highway, Gilbertsville, KY, so all family members and friends will be able attend.
Memorials can be made to .
Messages of sympathy can be sent by using collierfuneralhome.com or www.masonfuneralhomes.com. Mason-White Funeral Home is assisting with local arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019