Paul A. Brackett
HOPEWELL - Paul Andrew Brackett, 34, of Hopewell, formerly of Princeville, passed away on Monday, August 26. 2019, at his residence.
Paul was born on November 6, 1984, in Peoria, the son of Mark and Gayle Brackett, Princeville; they survive.
Also surviving are two brothers, David (Heather) Brackett of Chicago and Jacob Brackett of Princeville; one sister, Beth (Joe Krotz) Brackett of Bloomington; one nephew, Thaddeus Krotz; one niece, Evangeline Krotz; uncle, Steve (Cherri) Brackett of Kewanee; two aunts and uncles, Jonnie Sue (Tom) Cudworth of Fenton, MO, and Bill (Emily) Johnson of New Mexico; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Merle and Beverly Johnson and Wayne and Mary Brackett.
Paul enlisted in the United States Air Force directly out of high school, and became an F-15 crew chief. He was a very patriotic person. He obtained an Associate's Degree in Business Administration and Management, and excelled in sales. Paul loved to fish, deer hunt and play video games and sports, including baseball, golf and fantasy football. He was a passionate Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals fan. His extensive network of friends and family would all agree that Paul had a larger than life personality.
His funeral will be on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 12 noon at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville. Nicole Reed, Certified Funeral Celebrant, will officiate. A visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m., and an additional one hour visitation prior to the funeral on Saturday at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Paul's memory to Whitney's Walk for Life. You may make an online donation at www.whitneyswalk.com or mail to Whitney's Walk, 5215 N. Knoxville, Peoria, IL 61614.
Condolences may be left for Paul's family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019