Paul A. Lundquist
PEORIA - Paul A. Lundquist, 89, of Peoria, formerly of Mt. Morris, IL, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:05 p.m. at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born Sep. 20, 1930 in Chicago to Paul O. and Marie (Johnson) Lundquist. He married Shirley Ziegler on Dec. 11, 1954 in Oregon, IL. She survives along with two sons: Philip (Virginia) Lundquist of Peoria, Eric (Sandy Cargile) Lundquist of Acworth, GA, three daughters: Jean (Bill) Suneson of Oregon, Kelly Lundquist of Peoria, Annette (Mark) Johnson of Oregon, 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Lucille Shaw and one great-granddaughter, Nora Jean Mead.
Paul was a United States Navy Veteran serving from 1950 to 1953. Following his time in the military, he started out working for Kable Printing Co in Mt. Morris, then was an Electrician working for several companies. He also was an EMT for the Mt. Morris Fire Dept. for over 26 years.
He was a member of First Free Methodist Church in Peoria where he was also the church custodian and trustee.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Pastor Greg Pennington will officiate; assisted by Pastor Elliot Renfroe.
Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery with Military Honors.
Memorials may be made to First Free Methodist Church in Peoria.
