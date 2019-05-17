Paul Anthony Trompeter

PEORIA - Paul Anthony Trompeter, age 88, of Fort Myers, FL, for the last 22 years, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Hope Hospice in Ft. Myers.

Paul was born on July 29, 1930, in Minonk, IL, a son of Edmund and Marguerite (Rohman) Trompeter. He first married Lillian Gingrich on September 12, 1953, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on June 23, 1994, in Peoria. He then married Carol Covert Krueger on September 21, 1996 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria.

Surviving are Paul's wife, Carol; four children, Mark (Christine) Trompeter of Peoria, Greg (Anne) Trompeter of Oviedo, FL, Joyce Trompeter of Peoria and Phillip Trompeter of Germantown Hills; three step-children, Karla Simpson of Ft. Myers, FL, Donald (Patti) Krueger of Wichita, KS, and Rex (Melissa) Krueger of Wichita, KS; five grandchildren, Justin, Nicholas, Ryan, Cameron and Katie; three great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren, Megan, Morgan, Jacque, Christopher, Erin and Chad; four step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Joann Saupe of Kewanee, IL; and two brothers, Norman (Dorie) Trompeter of Sioux Falls, IA, and Bill (Margaret) Trompeter of Dewitt, IA.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Sr. M. David (Rosemary) Trompeter, O.S.F.; and one half sister, Esther Powel.

Paul proudly served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Peoria. He worked as Deputy Circuit Clerk for over 30 years in the Peoria County Courthouse. Paul was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the VFW and the American Legion.

A Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation. Franciscan Friars will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Memorials in Paul's name may be made to the or the Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 17 to May 19, 2019