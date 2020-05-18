Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home
2408 West Willow Knolls Drive
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 691-3456
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hendricksen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul B. Hendricksen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul B. Hendricksen Obituary
Paul B. Hendricksen
NORMAL - Paul B. Hendricksen, 59, of Normal, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
He was born on January 15, 1961, to Milan Boyd and Agnes Patricia (Gates) Hendricksen. They preceded him in death.
Survivors include his siblings, Carl (Carol) Hendricksen of Dunlap, Teresa (Robert) Kough of Peoria and Lois (Clark) Anderson of Dunlap; and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was a longtime resident of Marcfirst in Normal, IL, where he received outstanding care and loving attention. He enjoyed his guitar and listening to Elvis and Johnny Cash.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Marcfirst, 1606 Hunt Drive, Normal, IL 61761.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -