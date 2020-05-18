|
Paul B. Hendricksen
NORMAL - Paul B. Hendricksen, 59, of Normal, IL, formerly of Peoria, IL, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.
He was born on January 15, 1961, to Milan Boyd and Agnes Patricia (Gates) Hendricksen. They preceded him in death.
Survivors include his siblings, Carl (Carol) Hendricksen of Dunlap, Teresa (Robert) Kough of Peoria and Lois (Clark) Anderson of Dunlap; and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was a longtime resident of Marcfirst in Normal, IL, where he received outstanding care and loving attention. He enjoyed his guitar and listening to Elvis and Johnny Cash.
A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Peoria. Burial will be in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Marcfirst, 1606 Hunt Drive, Normal, IL 61761.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 18 to May 20, 2020