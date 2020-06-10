Paul Boyer
DEER CREEK - Paul L. Boyer, 88, of Deer Creek passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home.
He was born on June 26, 1931, in Hartselle, Ala., to Robert Thomas and Mary (Tapscott) Boyer. He married Myra Vivian Preuitt on July 10, 1955, in Iuka, Miss. She preceded him in death on December 28, 2003.
Surviving are two sons, Joe (Laura) Boyer of Peoria and Paul Jr. (Mayron) Boyer of Mascoutah, Ill.; four grandsons, Mathew, Chris (Jamie), Jason and Ben (Majesta) Boyer; two granddaughters, Lindy (Carl) Fisher and Lacy (Dan) Woloszynek; and eight great-grandchildren.
Paul was a United States Navy veteran.
He worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 35 years.
A private funeral service will be held at Deer Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, June 13, 2020, with Pastor Steve Evans officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Deer Creek.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.