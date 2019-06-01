|
Paul Choberka
EAST PEORIA - Paul Bruce Choberka, 77, of Ogden, UT, formerly of East Peoria, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
He was born on July 13, 1941, to John and Anne Choberka in Binghamton, NY. Paul attended Purdue University. He married Mary Planck Choberka on September 8, 1962.
Paul lived a full, contented and fascinating life of family, travel and hobbies. As an employee of the Caterpillar Corporation, he traveled the world, visiting nearly every continent and dozens of nations. He loved every place and everyone. Paul never stopped being captivated by the world. He was always seeking new experiences and hobbies and loved sharing his joy with these things with family and friends.
After moving to Ogden 12 years ago, he befriended young and old and served with local organizations such as his community garden and HOA. He and his dog, Emma, are well-known around downtown for their daily long walks. A beautiful, kind and contented man, Paul is sorely missed by his family and friends.
Paul is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Planck Choberka; sons, Matthew and David; daughters-in-law, Angela and Erica; and three grandchildren, Olivia, Elektra and Lucian. He is also survived by his brother, John Mark Choberka of Hypoluxo, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of the following local organizations: Oasis Community Garden at https://www.juniorleagueogden.org; Weber County Animal Shelter at http://www.webercountyutah.gov/Animal_Shelter/adoption.php; and
ACLU of Utah at https://www.acluutah.org.
