Paul D. Lourash
MORTON - Paul D. Lourash, 81, of Morton passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, in East Peoria.
He was born on April 26, 1938, in LaPlace, IL, to Guy H. and Fannie (Kestner) Lourash. He married Bonnie Wells on September 22, 1956, in Morton, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie of Morton; two daughters, Brenda (Kent) Geiger of Morton and Leanna (Shane Robertson) Lourash of East Peoria; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Ben Geiger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Amy Lourash; three brothers; and one sister.
Paul served in the Illinois National Guard from 1961 to 1967. He worked as a Machine Repairman at Caterpillar, Inc. for 31 years before retiring in 1992. He then worked as a Machine Repairman at I.C.C. for 13 years before retiring from there. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria and the U.A.W. Local 974. Paul volunteered at his church and as an escort at Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
Paul was a very "hands-on" person who loved to help others. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and going to their activities.
A visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the funeral home. The Rev. Mary Arnold will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria or to Transitions Hospice.
Condolences can be submitted at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019