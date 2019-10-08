Home

POWERED BY

Services
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
(309) 699-9613
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Lourash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul D. Lourash


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul D. Lourash Obituary
Paul D. Lourash
MORTON - Paul D. Lourash, 81, of Morton passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, in East Peoria.
He was born on April 26, 1938, in LaPlace, IL, to Guy H. and Fannie (Kestner) Lourash. He married Bonnie Wells on September 22, 1956, in Morton, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Bonnie of Morton; two daughters, Brenda (Kent) Geiger of Morton and Leanna (Shane Robertson) Lourash of East Peoria; and two grandchildren, Andrew and Ben Geiger.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Amy Lourash; three brothers; and one sister.
Paul served in the Illinois National Guard from 1961 to 1967. He worked as a Machine Repairman at Caterpillar, Inc. for 31 years before retiring in 1992. He then worked as a Machine Repairman at I.C.C. for 13 years before retiring from there. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria and the U.A.W. Local 974. Paul volunteered at his church and as an escort at Methodist Hospital in Peoria.
Paul was a very "hands-on" person who loved to help others. He enjoyed golfing and bowling, but his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and going to their activities.
A visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at the funeral home. The Rev. Mary Arnold will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria or to Transitions Hospice.
Condolences can be submitted at www.remmertfuneralhome.com.

logo


logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now