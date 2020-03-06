|
Paul E. Samonski
PEORIA — Paul E. Samonski, age 62, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Peoria, Illinois.
He was a former resident of St. Augustine Manor, Goodwill Veterans Home and Sharon Woods in Peoria; a member of Holy Family Church; a graduate of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago; and a veteran of United States Marine Corps.
Paul was predeceased by his father, Paul Anthony Samonski.
Survivors are his mother, Evelyn Samonski; sisters, Beverly Willger, Mary Samonski and Barbara Dzialowy; and brothers Richard Mascolino and Ronald Mascolino.
Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois (Will County), on Monday, April 13, at 2 p.m. Catholic Deacon Paul Jung will officiate. Fruland Funeral Home, 121 West Jefferson Street, Morris, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. A prayer service at 12:15 p.m. will be held at Fruland's the day of burial.
