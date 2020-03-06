Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
(815) 942-0700
Prayer Service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
12:15 PM
Fruland Funeral Home
121 West Jefferson Street
Morris, IL 60450
View Map
Burial
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery
Elwood, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Samonski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Samonski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. Samonski Obituary
Paul E. Samonski
PEORIA — Paul E. Samonski, age 62, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Peoria, Illinois.
He was a former resident of St. Augustine Manor, Goodwill Veterans Home and Sharon Woods in Peoria; a member of Holy Family Church; a graduate of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago; and a veteran of United States Marine Corps.
Paul was predeceased by his father, Paul Anthony Samonski.
Survivors are his mother, Evelyn Samonski; sisters, Beverly Willger, Mary Samonski and Barbara Dzialowy; and brothers Richard Mascolino and Ronald Mascolino.
Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois (Will County), on Monday, April 13, at 2 p.m. Catholic Deacon Paul Jung will officiate. Fruland Funeral Home, 121 West Jefferson Street, Morris, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements. A prayer service at 12:15 p.m. will be held at Fruland's the day of burial.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fruland Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -