Paul Edward Gorrell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Edward Gorrell
MARQUETTE HEIGHTS - Paul E. Gorrell, 78, of Marquette Heights passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care in Morton, IL.
He was born on September 22, 1941, in Lowpoint, IL, to Millard E. and Virdie (Swisher) Gorrell. After the early deaths of his parents he was raised in Creve Coeur, IL, by his uncle and aunt, Rollie (Mayme Gorrell) Robinson.
He married Marna Daniel on May 25, 1962. They were happily married for 58 years. She survives.
Also surviving are his four sons, Robin (Liz) Gorrell, Todd (Marcy) Gorrell, Michael (Cindy) Gorrell, and Christopher (Sarah Fackler) Gorrell; one sister, Carolyn McFarland; 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Paul worked for 38 years at Caterpillar INC. in a variety of roles before retiring from the Quality and Reliability Department in 2002.
He was a lifelong member and leader at Creve Coeur Christian Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and particularly enjoyed spending time with his family. His hobbies included genealogy, woodworking and fishing.
A special thanks to Reflections Memory Care in Morton for the excellent care and kindness they showed toward Paul and the family during his time in their care.
His visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Social distancing and guidelines regarding masks will apply. His private funeral will follow the visitation and will be livestreamed on Preston-Hanley's Facebook page. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Creve Coeur Christian Church, 101 South Thorncrest Ave, Creve Coeur, IL 61610.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
3096943322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved