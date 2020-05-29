Paul Edward Gorrell

MARQUETTE HEIGHTS - Paul E. Gorrell, 78, of Marquette Heights passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care in Morton, IL.

He was born on September 22, 1941, in Lowpoint, IL, to Millard E. and Virdie (Swisher) Gorrell. After the early deaths of his parents he was raised in Creve Coeur, IL, by his uncle and aunt, Rollie (Mayme Gorrell) Robinson.

He married Marna Daniel on May 25, 1962. They were happily married for 58 years. She survives.

Also surviving are his four sons, Robin (Liz) Gorrell, Todd (Marcy) Gorrell, Michael (Cindy) Gorrell, and Christopher (Sarah Fackler) Gorrell; one sister, Carolyn McFarland; 12 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Paul worked for 38 years at Caterpillar INC. in a variety of roles before retiring from the Quality and Reliability Department in 2002.

He was a lifelong member and leader at Creve Coeur Christian Church. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and particularly enjoyed spending time with his family. His hobbies included genealogy, woodworking and fishing.

A special thanks to Reflections Memory Care in Morton for the excellent care and kindness they showed toward Paul and the family during his time in their care.

His visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Social distancing and guidelines regarding masks will apply. His private funeral will follow the visitation and will be livestreamed on Preston-Hanley's Facebook page. Pastor John Plunkett will officiate. Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Creve Coeur Christian Church, 101 South Thorncrest Ave, Creve Coeur, IL 61610.



