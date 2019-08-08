Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
W.E. Sullivan's in Peoria Heights
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Hennessey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Hennessey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Hennessey Obituary
Paul Hennessey
PEORIA — Paul M. Hennessey, age 66, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019, in Monte Vista, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul and M. Elva Hennessey; and his sister, Colleen Hennessey.
He is survived by two sisters, Carol Davis (Don) of Jupiter, FL, and Mary Matheny of Peoria; and two nieces, Katie Dambach (Matt) of Lisle, IL, and Sonora Burrows of Hunstville, AL.
Paul graduated from Spalding Institute and Regis University in Denver, Colorado. He operated a painting and remodeling firm for many years in Denver. Paul especially enjoyed hiking, fishing and camping in the Rocky Mountains and following sports teams, including being a life-long fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor with Peoria family and friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at W.E. Sullivan's in Peoria Heights, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.