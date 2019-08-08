|
|
Paul Hennessey
PEORIA — Paul M. Hennessey, age 66, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Monday, January 7, 2019, in Monte Vista, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Paul and M. Elva Hennessey; and his sister, Colleen Hennessey.
He is survived by two sisters, Carol Davis (Don) of Jupiter, FL, and Mary Matheny of Peoria; and two nieces, Katie Dambach (Matt) of Lisle, IL, and Sonora Burrows of Hunstville, AL.
Paul graduated from Spalding Institute and Regis University in Denver, Colorado. He operated a painting and remodeling firm for many years in Denver. Paul especially enjoyed hiking, fishing and camping in the Rocky Mountains and following sports teams, including being a life-long fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.
A celebration of life will be held in his honor with Peoria family and friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at W.E. Sullivan's in Peoria Heights, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019