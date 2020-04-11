|
|
Paul J. Sheets
WASHINGTON - Paul J. Sheets, 79, of Washington, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, surrounded by his family, into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was born on July 8, 1940, in Peoria, IL, to William and Rose (Danz) Sheets. He married Phyllis Miller on October 1, 1960, in Peoria, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Andrew (Diana) Sheets of Peoria; a daughter, Valerie (Paul) Litten of Washington; and grandchildren, Angela Sheets, Amy (Andrew) Pihl, Sam Litten, Emily (Will) Litten and Wesley Litten.
Paul graduated from Brimfield High School and later pursued an engineering degree from Bradley University. He was a gifted salesman and was vice president of sales for Tremco and Garland roofing companies, receiving many sales awards. He was a past member of The Gideons International and board member of the Christian Center. He was a faithful member of Highview Christian Church and a former adult Sunday school teacher and board member. He enjoyed golf, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He proudly displayed deep sea fishing accomplishments, such as his Atlantic Sailfish and White Marlin mounts.
A private graveside service will be conducted.
Memorials may be made to the Christian Center.
To share a memory or send a condolence for the family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020