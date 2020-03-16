|
|
Paul M. Hoecker
BRIMFIELD - The Rev. Paul M. Hoecker, 75, of Ponca City, OK, formerly of Brimfield, passed away at 10:02 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at AllianceHealth Ponca City.
He was born on June 11, 1944, in Wellington, KS, to Elmer and Marcella Wiley Hoecker. He was later adopted by Ruby Booth Hoecker. He married Kay Marie Myers on August 3, 1968, in Omaha, NE. They celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 3, 2018. She survives.
Also surviving are his 2 children, Eric (Carrie) of Peoria, IL, and Heather of Ponca City; and 3 grandchildren, Kristin of Baltimore, MD, Nikolas of Ponca City, and Vincent of Peoria, IL.
Paul was a graduate of Northern Oklahoma College in Tonkawa, OK, received his teaching degree from Northwestern State College in Alva, OK, and his Master of Divinity degree from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO. He was an instructor at Ponca Military Academy. He was then a senior service consultant for 13 years with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. He was ordained into the holy ministry in June of 1986. He was pastor of Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod congregations for 13 years at St. John Lutheran in Chester, NE, and Zion Lutheran Church in Hubbell, NE, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Brimfield, IL, Messiah Lutheran Church in Chicago, IL, and St. John's Lutheran Church in Burlington, IL.
Visitation will be at Roberts and Son Funeral Home in Blackwell, OK, on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church, NE of Blackwell. The Rev. Mark A. Mozeik will officiate. Burial will follow at Blackwell Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Lutheran Church and the Kildare Volunteer Fire Department, sent in care of the Roberts and Son Funeral Home.
