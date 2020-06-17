Paul M. Menefee
PEORIA - Paul M. Menefee, 92, of Little Rock passed away peacefully at his home of the past 36 years, June 14, 2020.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana March 15, 1928 to A.E. and Lillian (Strebig) Menefee. He married Mary Lou McGann on September 9, 1961 in Peoria, Illinois and quickly started their greatest adventure, raising a family of 4 sons and one precious daughter, Molly Menefee-Donner, who recently preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Robert, Gerald, and Joseph, and three sisters: Lillian, Marilyn, and Mary.
Besides Mary Lou, he is survived by his sister, Betty; four sons, Tim (Jill), Joe (Angie), Tom and John (Susan) Menefee; three grandsons, Andrew Donner, Carter and Zach (Haileigh) Menefee; one granddaughter, Alex Menefee, one great-grandson Cash Menefee and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from noon until 1 pm, Saturday, June 20, at 4000 N. Rodney Parham Rd, Little Rock, AR with the Memorial Mass starting at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Paul's name to the Down Syndrome Advancement Coalition of Arkansas, 9064 Greenstone Drive Alexander, AR 72002 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA. Also, if you get the chance, support a local Fire Department, Veterans Organizations, Church or Community Festival.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.