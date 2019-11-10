Home

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
201 N. Jefferson
Washburn, IL 61570
(309) 248-7595
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
201 N. Jefferson
Washburn, IL 61570
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
201 N. Jefferson
Washburn, IL 61570
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery
Washburn, IL
View Map
Paul Malcom


1930 - 2019
Paul Malcom Obituary
Paul Malcom
WASHBURN - Paul Malcom, 88, of Washburn passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 2:35 p.m. at Heartland Health Care Center in Henry.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home in Washburn. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the memorial home. Burial will follow at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn, where military rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be directed to the Washburn Ambulance Service or Easter Seals.
Paul was born on December 24, 1930, in Casey, IL, to Ted and Pearl (Swim) Malcom. He married Shirley Lloyd in 1958. They were married for 61 years. She survives.
Also surviving are his children, Sara (Denny) Fenton of Hillsboro and Kenneth Malcom of Washburn; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
His parents; one son, Charles; and two sisters: his twin sister, Pauline Mezo, and Verlee Karn, preceded him in death.
Paul had served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War for four years, repairing ships. He retired from Caterpillar Tractor in 1982 after 30 years of service. He had worked as a millwright.
He enjoyed drag racing cars and working on stock cars and loved to go fishing. He now has a 1970 Chev pick-up that he proudly shared at car shows. He and Shirley enjoyed to listening to country music. His favorite song was Wabash Cannon Ball.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019
