Paul Markum

EAST PEORIA - Paul W. Markum Jr., formerly of East Peoria, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Elmcroft Memory Care in Conroe, Texas. He fought a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Paul was born on December 16, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, to parents, Paul W. Markum Sr. and Lillian Ruth Parsons Markum.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Pat Harris Markum; and three children whom he dearly loved: son, Paul "Billy" W. Markum III and wife, Annie, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, son, Bret Alan Markum and wife, Angie, of Edwards, Illinois, and daughter, Bridget A. Markum Hernandez and husband, Cesar, of Conroe, Texas. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren, Cory Markum, Casie Markum McDowell, Morgan Markum Falconer, Bryce Markum, Spencer Hernandez and Payton Hernandez; 2 step-grandchildren, Marc Bourlard and Arianna Bourlard O'Neil; 3 great-grandchildren, Everett and Charlotte McDowell and Blake Falconer; and 2 step-great-grandchildren, Mckenna and Cian O'Neill.

Paul was a 1960 graduate of East Peoria Community High School, where he played on both the Red Raider basketball and baseball teams. He continued to be an avid sports fan throughout his life and was ever faithful to the Chicago Bears and his beloved World Series Champions, the St. Louis Cardinals. He was active in coaching his children's baseball, basketball and softball teams. Paul also served on the board of the East Peoria Little League and was a Past Worshipful Master /member of the Frank N. Nichol Masonic #1170 in Creve Coeur, Illinois.

Paul was employed at Brass Foundry Company (later becoming Cast Technologies) for 36 years before retiring as Vice President of Manufacturing. In retirement, Paul could often be found golfing with Pat, his kids, grandkids and friends. During his years of play, he accumulated several holes-in-one at Foundulac Golf Course and an additional hole-in-one while playing the Nature Walk Golf Course in Florida. Whether in Illinois, Florida or Texas, he loved to play a round in almost any conditions if it meant spending time with his family. Days spent on the course with Dad/Papa are some of the many fond memories that will be cherished by those he leaves behind.

Paul was a very dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, son and friend. He will be eternally missed and dearly remembered always.

According to his wishes, cremation has been accorded and a private family burial will be held in Foundulac Cemetery in East Peoria.



