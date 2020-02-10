Home

Paul Musgrave Obituary
Paul Musgrave
BARTONVILLE - Paul Musgrave, 85, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Bartonville, IL, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Mayfair Assisted Living Home in Arizona.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Endsley-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Bartonville, IL, where a visitation will be held an hour prior. Pastor Michael Jones will officiate. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
